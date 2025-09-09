  • Home Home

Homeowner shares photos after taking drastic action to transform boring grass lawn: 'That is an impressive amount of labor'

by Brianne Nemiroff
From saving thousands of dollars on water to avoiding chemical exposure from the pesticides, the benefits of replacing grass lawns with natural lawns are becoming more widely known.

One Redditor shared their DIY experience of their yard upgrade process.

"My forest garden, no more 'grass-wrasslin' cardboard then ChipDrop.com. I live in [Zone] 8A and am covering my grass to make a cottage garden in containers. I now do 5 to 10 wheelbarrows daily. I should be done by [the] end of August," the OP wrote in their caption.

The attached images show the progress of their garden. The first showed their entire plot covered in cardboard, and the subsequent three showed the progress of laying down wood chips that they had acquired from ChipDrop.com.

Before you can upgrade your lawn, you must first remove the existing grass from your plot. Instead of using herbicides, you can clear grass by sheet mulching, which is layering organic materials like cardboard, mulch, and wood chips, as the OP did. However, it is imperative to avoid soil solarization, as this requires covering your plot with plastic, which will leak microplastics into the soil.

When you rewild your yard, you will save time and money on maintenance, and no longer need to use harmful chemicals to keep your garden thriving. Natural lawns and plants also attract more pollinators and other essential wildlife that help keep the ecosystem and food chain in balance.

If you are looking to upgrade your lawn in the near future, clover and buffalo grass are great, affordable options.

The Reddit community showed up in full support to cheer on the OP's garden project.

"Wow. That is an impressive amount of labor (and cardboard). I would love to see pictures after a couple of years when you have it planted," one user commented.

​"I've gotta say thank you for the inspiration. I saved some photos from your post a month or two ago and have been gathering large pieces of cardboard, signed up for Chip Drop, and have a whole exciting plan. Thank you!" another user replied.

x