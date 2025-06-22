Landscaper issues warning over common landscaping mistake with harmful consequences: 'One of the worst things you can do'

One landscaper on Instagram showcased a technique for mulching trees that you should always avoid.

Guerrero Landscaping (@guerrerolandscapingdfw) is a company that shares yard transformations and tips to "protect your trees and keep them thriving." In one video, they show how a "mulch volcano," or a pyramid of soil surrounding a tree trunk, can harm your trees.

They explain that this mulch volcano "is one of the worst things you can do for your trees … because it locks moisture against the tree's trunk." In the caption, they clarified adding this can cause "rot, disease, and pests."

They tell their viewers that "proper mulching is super beneficial to your trees," and you want the "root flare" to be visible above ground, rather than buried with mulch or soil.

Mulching adds nutrients to the soil, fends off grass and weeds and reduces damage caused by lawn equipment such as lawn mowers and weed whackers.

The Morton Arboretum in Illinois defines mulch as "an organic material spread on the soil surface to protect roots from heat, cold, and drought, and to provide nutrients to plants as it decomposes."

The North Carolina Urban Forest Council provides detailed instructions on how to properly mulch. It says, "The mulch layer should be 2-4 inches thick and not be against the trunk."

The post also notes that you can add native plants around the tree as well, and the mulch can help to protect these beneficial plants in your yard.

Native plants, grasses, wildflowers and trees help to increase biodiversity and save water, which can only benefit the area in which your trees are growing. Rewilding home and community lawns and gardens has become increasingly popular as more people have understood the challenges our planet faces.

Gardeners in the comments were happy to learn about proper tree care.

One follower replied, "I see these volcanoes everywhere!"

Someone else said, "Thank you for that tutorial! We love our trees!"

"Thanks for sharing. I have to fix my trees," wrote another person.

