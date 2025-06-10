Expert landscaper warns against growing trend with unintended impacts: 'Very harmful'

This common mulch mistake could kill your tree.

Lazy landscaping can lead to big trouble for your trees. Landscaping account Northern Ridge Property Service (@northernridge_propertyservice) warned homeowners about this mulching technique, as it can harm or even kill your tree.

"A mulch volcano, which is the term used to refer to mulch piled around the base of a tree or shrub, is very harmful to the health of the plant," the caption reads.

Piling mulch around the tree can cause excess moisture to build up around the trunk, leading to rot. Once the mulch decomposes, roots that grew through the mulch are now exposed to air and become dehydrated and brittle.

Mulch mistakes can kill your tree. Not only are you wasting money, but you're also missing out on the benefits of a tree.

Trees cool the air around them. "A tree's shade can cool surrounding air temperatures by as much as 9 degrees, and air temperatures directly under trees can be as much as 25 degrees cooler," according to Iowa Electric Cooperative Living magazine.

Strategically planting trees around your house can reduce your air conditioning bill and even increase the value of your home. "Homes with trees have anywhere from 3.5% to 15% more value than those without," per Money. That's thousands of dollars in potential profit from planting a tree.

Trees, especially native ones, also benefit the environment, providing shelter for local wildlife. A single tree supports hundreds of animals and insects.

If you can't plant a tree, there are easy ways to enjoy similar benefits. Native plant lawns and gardens can also decrease monthly utility bills, increase property values, and protect the environment.

"That's so helpful," one user wrote. "Maybe that's why my Japanese maple died."

