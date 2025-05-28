Gardener raises alarm over dangerous tree care mistake seen in yards across the country: 'Drives me nuts'

One gardener on TikTok is sounding the alarm about a common and costly landscaping mistake: the mulch volcano.

"This is the most common mistake I see with commercial landscapers," says Uncle Josh Gardens (@theplanttechie) in a video. "This can damage a tree and even eventually kill it if left unchecked."

In the clip, the gardener spots multiple trees in a community surrounded by tall mounds of mulch and explains why the practice is so harmful.

"The tree sends roots into the mulch area and those roots can girdle the trunk of the tree, causing it to cut off nutrients up the trunk," they say.

The lack of a visible root flare, where the base of the tree widens into the ground, is a red flag.

"Please don't pile your mulch up against the bark," the TikToker warns. "It's going to let roots girdle the base of the tree. It's going to let rodents and things come in and nibble around."

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Instead, mulch should be applied in a wide, flat doughnut shape, leaving space around the trunk. That shape protects trees while helping soil retain moisture — one of mulch's main benefits.

But too much mulch too close to a tree? That's a mulch volcano, or a "mulchcano," as the gardener calls it.

This mistake not only puts the tree's health at risk; it also wastes mulch and money. On a broader level, it harms local ecosystems. Dying trees reduce biodiversity and can upset the natural balance of your yard or neighborhood.

A smarter, longer-term solution is reducing the need for mulch altogether by switching to native plants and ground cover.

Native lawns made up of wildflowers, buffalo grass, or clover are adapted to the local climate and require less water, fewer chemicals, and almost no maintenance. They also support pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which help protect biodiversity and our food systems.

The video spoke to many eco-conscious commenters who were quick to chime in.

"Drives me nuts too," one user said. "Commercial landscapers don't seem to know much!!"

"Why do people mulch trees, the forest doesn't do it," another wrote.

Often, nature knows best.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.