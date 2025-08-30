Concerned resident issues PSA after noticing alarming landscaping trend: 'I cringe every morning'

A Facebook user came across an unfortunate trend that is taking over the gardening and landscaping scene in their surrounding neighborhoods, despite the harm it brings to plants and trees.

The post by user Suzanne Dooling displays an image of a tree with a massive bed of mulch spread at the bottom over its roots, with several comments posting additional photos of other neighborhoods she has driven by with the same issues.

Photo Credit: Facebook

"As I visited many neighborhoods these last few months, I saw a very sad thing people are doing to trees," the post read. "The mulch volcano is a buildup of much that rises above the root-flare. The root-flare is the point where the trunk and the tree roots meet. It is the foundation strength of the tree and absolutely must be strong."

Experts have warned against the growing commonality of mulch volcanoes as a practice that landscapers are using for neighborhood and residential trees on properties. However, they suffocate the tree roots by preventing proper air flow.

This can quickly lead to disease and tree rot by limiting the flow of nutrients and water to the roots if the mulch is piled up high enough, putting the tree at greater risk of deterioration or even death.

Experts like TikToker Native Habits (@kalebremski) have called out this practice as a scam and dubbed it "a landscaper's favorite tool to steal people's money," since a homeowner is more likely to call back the same company again and again to replace a dead tree while still over-mulching it.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

"I cringe every morning driving by W. T. White High School. They've got fresh mulch a foot up most of the trees," one Facebook user recounted in the comments.

This practice has unfortunately leaked into home gardens as well, with the commonality leading some homeowners to believe that it is just standard practice for building a healthy garden.

However, much like landscaping fabric and artificial turf, just because these practices are standard does not mean they are suitable for your yard.

Instead, the best way to help ensure the health and safety of your yard while saving time and money is to invest in a natural lawn.

By rewilding your yard with native plants that are adapted to the local environment, you can save money on water by reducing the need for constant watering, as well as attract local pollinators to help them and the surrounding plants grow.

You can also invest in low-maintenance grasses like clover or buffalo, and build your lawn with xeriscaping techniques to ensure that it requires minimal water while still being healthy.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.