Gardening expert issues warning about common, costly mistake: 'A landscaper's favorite tool to steal people's money'

TikToker Native Habits (@kalebremski) highlights a common gardening habit that is actually destroying your trees. Mulch volcanoes are what happens when landscapers pile mulch up all the way around a tree trunk. In fact, the TikToker calls this "a landscaper's favorite tool to steal people's money," because homeowners often call in the same company to replace a tree when it dies.

Fortunately, Native Habits tells us what to do instead. All you need to do is lower the level of the mulch right around the tree trunk, so it's not being starved. A simple dip in the top of the mulch volcano can make a huge difference. If your tree has already been damaged, you can remove the mulch, cut out some of the extra roots the tree has sent out, and replace it properly.

The problem with mulch volcanoes, according to Penn State, is that they cut the roots off from oxygen. The University of Illinois notes that this can cause the tree to grow more, smaller roots, because it's searching desperately for that oxygen. These can strangle the main roots, killing the tree in the process because it can't get the nutrients it needs.

This isn't the only place online where you can learn about the dangers of mulch volcanoes. Other TikTokers and even forestry experts will all tell you that they do a lot more harm than good when it comes to trees in urban areas. Now that you know this, you can save your own trees and help others preserve theirs, too.

