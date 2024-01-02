Gardener warns against common landscaping method that ends in tragedy: ‘This is happening all over’

“I feel like I see this all the time.”

If you can’t seem to keep your freshly planted trees alive, one gardener on TikTok is ready to help you get to the root of the problem.

In the video, Tom (@tommybeevoice) explains that burying the trunk of a tree, or “volcano mulching” by securing the tree with a mound of dirt, causes the bark to rot and stunts the growth of the roots.

Once the outer bark starts rotting, it can also harm the inner layers of the tree’s inner bark, known as “phloem,” and a deeper layer called “cambium.”

Proper growth of the outer bark, phloem, and cambium are all vital to the health of the tree.

If you have trees planted like this in your yard, Tommy advises that you: “Unbury it, expose a little bit of the root flare before it’s too late. Otherwise, your tree itself will be six feet under.”

Planting trees is an excellent way to make a positive impact on the Earth, as they play a crucial role in absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and releasing oxygen back into it.

This process helps to cool down our planet by reducing the rate at which harmful carbon pollution accumulates in the atmosphere.

Trees are essential for our ecosystems to thrive. They can provide habitats for a wide range of wildlife, including pollinators such as bees and butterflies, and also support your area’s biodiversity.

Making sure your trees are healthy is a simple yet powerful way to contribute to a cooler, greener planet for generations to come.

TikTok users were fascinated by the discovery of this crucial landscaping detail, sharing how common it is to find trees planted in this ineffective way.

“This is fantastic info! I feel like I see this all the time,” one user commented.

“This is happening all over Phoenix and the entire state of Arizona as well, especially close to roadways” another TikToker added.

