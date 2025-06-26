Homeowner warned after sharing photo of common landscaping blunder: 'Ideally should reach to the edge'

A simple landscaping question posted on Reddit has unearthed a surprisingly common (and potentially costly) yard mistake: the dreaded mulch volcano.



The post, shared to the r/Landscaping subreddit, shows a mature tree surrounded by a neat but slightly raised ring of mulch.

"I originally used more than this, but I read that it's bad for the tree to have too much mulch, so I removed some," the original poster wrote. "Should I remove a little more?"

Photo Credit: Reddit



To the average person, the mulch pile around the tree may not look like much, but seasoned landscapers were quick to jump into the comment section to add suggestions.

"You've made the classic mulch volcano," one commenter wrote. "You want a mulch donut."

A mulch volcano is when mulch is piled high against a tree trunk and resembles a volcano, which traps moisture against the bark and can lead to rot, pest infestations, and even tree death. A mulch donut, on the other hand, is exactly what it sounds like: a ring of mulch with the center cleared out.

And while the OP was worried they may have used too much mulch, others said the real issue was not using enough in the right place. "It's not about the 'amount of mulch' per se. It's about leaving the base of the tree exposed," explained one Redditor.

"Mulch rings ideally should reach to the edge of the canopy. This looks like a pretty large tree so no, not too much mulch, way too little in my opinion," another user advised. "Pull that mulch away from the base, then add as much as you can as far out as you can about 1-2 inches deep within reason."

Beyond better tree health, avoiding excess mulching saves money. Mulch isn't cheap, and wasting it at the trunk with a mulch volcano only increases the risk of needing to replace the tree entirely.

For homeowners looking to cut back on maintenance costs without sacrificing a healthy yard, rewilding your lawn or switching to a natural lawn can lower water bills, reduce upkeep, and create a pollinator-friendly space. Whether it's mulch or mowing, a little know-how goes a long way in keeping your yard thriving.

