Woman calls out ridiculous and dangerous experience for pedestrians on busy shopping street: 'They do this on purpose'

We need walkable cities — here's why.

TikToker TheTrashyTexan (@TheTrashyTexan) shared a video highlighting the unfortunate reality of being a pedestrian in a car-centric country.

The video shows a bustling intersection in Waxahachie, Texas, surrounded by apartment complexes, stores, and shopping centers. However, as the TikToker highlights, the infrastructure makes it challenging for pedestrians to navigate the area.

"You'll notice … no place to cross," she says. "In fact, let's check out that signage," pointing to a sign that instructs pedestrians not to cross the street to the shopping centers.

In fact, there's no crosswalk to be seen, but TheTrashyTexan points out that "this is one of the major areas where I do actually see pedestrians on a regular basis."

Not only is this an inconvenience for pedestrians, but it's unsafe for them and drivers, too. This pedestrian shared her troubling experience after her only path was alongside a highway.

Unfortunately, most cities in the United States are not walkable. Foot Traffic Ahead, a 2023 study on walkable urbanism, revealed that, on average, only 1.2% of the top 35 metropolitan neighborhoods are walkable.

Walkable cities aren't just convenient, allowing people to grab their morning coffees and get exercise at the same time. They boast a ton of environmental benefits, too. Traveling on foot for a two-mile journey every day rather than driving can eliminate up to 600 pounds of pollution annually, improving local air quality — and decreasing harmful noise pollution to boot.

Despite the lack of walkable cities, a majority of Americans prefer them. A survey of homeowners by the National Association of Realtors found that "78% indicated they would be willing to pay more to live in a walkable community."

Happily, some cities are working toward walkability, investing in safer crosswalks, accessible public transportation, and affordable housing. Others are taking it a step further. This new neighborhood in Arizona is completely car-free, and residents say they're happier.

In this case, commenters were disappointed by the lack of accessibility for pedestrians.

"They do this on purpose," one person speculated, highlighting that low-income households unable to afford vehicles then face extra hurdles to access the stores.

"Very anti-pedestrian," another user pointed out.

"Even if there are not sidewalks, they should still have a crosswalk," a third said.

