Experts are urging homeowners to ditch their old HVACs: 'Studies have pointed to various health concerns'

Experts are encouraging homeowners to switch to heat pumps for their homes, citing financial, safety, and wellness benefits over traditional HVAC units, according to Forbes.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, "heat pumps use electricity to transfer heat from a cool space to a warm space, making the cool space cooler and the warm space warmer." This makes heat pumps efficient systems for adjusting the temperature of your home and for providing reliable hot water.

Traditional means of providing hot water and air conditioning, such as gas furnaces and HVAC systems, can pose great health risks, increase air pollution, and consume large amounts of energy. Experts are urging homeowners to opt for heat pumps instead due to many factors.

The main factor that gives heat pumps an edge over old HVAC units is energy efficiency. Home heating and cooling and water heating are the two main sources of energy use in homes.

"Heating and cooling makes up nearly half of the energy used in homes," said Steve Scarbrough, general manager for LG Air Conditioning Technologies, according to Forbes.

"Homeowners typically spend up to 20% of household energy use on water heating, making it the second-highest driver of energy expenses after heating and cooling," Energy Star reported.

The DOE reports that heat pumps can use about 75% less electricity and save homeowners hundreds of dollars annually. These financial savings can be even greater with the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which gives homeowners a $2,000 tax credit for new heat pump systems. However, the future of the IRA is uncertain, with the Trump administration attempting to pause subsidies, so investing in heat pumps sooner rather than later can maximize your financial savings.

Experts also cite the health benefits of heat pumps as a major incentive to install a system.

"Anytime we remove a combustion (fossil fuel) appliance from our home, we are reducing the risk of several potentially harmful risks," said Elephant Energy technical adviser Steve Pemberton, according to Forbes.

Burning fuel in gas furnaces or older HVAC systems can lead to fires or carbon monoxide poisoning in the worst-case scenarios and other chronic conditions. "Studies have pointed to various health concerns such as asthma and other chronic respiratory issues, chronic headaches, etc.," Pemberton added.

Scarbrough also tells Forbes the health benefits of less noisy heat pumps, which can reduce stress and lower blood pressure. "Heat pumps operate with less noise compared to traditional HVAC systems, fostering a more serene indoor environment," he said.

Getting started with heat pump installation can be overwhelming. Mitsubishi is a great place to start, getting connected with professionals in your network to install the right heat pump system for your home. There are also state rebates in addition to the IRA that could help upgrade your system.

