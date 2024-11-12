  • Home Home

Landscaper sparks outrage online after sharing image of bizarre tree treatment: 'Straight to jail'

"So nice of them to build a sarcophagus for their tree."

by Jenna Reilly
"So nice of them to build a sarcophagus for their tree."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Homeowners can reap a lot of benefits from growing native plants, but if the roots are damaged, even the hardiest of plants might not survive. One Redditor shared their concern over another homeowner's mistreated tree. 

In the r/arborists subreddit, the original poster shared multiple photos of a tree in someone's yard. The first photo showed that a deep ditch had been dug all around the tree, cutting off many roots and potentially damaging others. 

"So nice of them to build a sarcophagus for their tree."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The final photo revealed this ditch had been filled in with a cinderblock wall, which will make it a challenge for root growth. "At least they didn't bury the root flare (anymore than it already was)," the OP wrote.

The root flare is at the base of a tree trunk where the main roots begin to spread out. It's important to keep the flare above ground to help stabilize the tree and allow a proper amount of oxygen and moisture. 

Most native plants and trees, once rooted and stable, require much less time and maintenance than non-native plants. They also save homeowners money. Since they don't need as much water or as many chemical treatments, they cut down on water bills and service fees. 

Native plants are also great for creating a healthy ecosystem for pollinators — including bees and butterflies — which do the important work of protecting our food supply. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

There are a lot of beautiful, low-maintenance native plants to choose from and tons of landscaping designs to consider when rewilding your yard. There are also great options for switching to a natural lawn, such as clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping

For those looking to take small steps to get started, even a partial lawn replacement can offer benefits to homeowners. With proper initial care — such as avoiding root damage — native plants will flourish in their natural environments. 

Other Redditors were also outraged at what had been done to the tree in the OP's post.

"Straight to jail," one user said.

Another commented, "So nice of them to build a sarcophagus for their tree." 

"WHY?" someone else simply asked.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x