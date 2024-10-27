Homeowner sparks inspiration with before-and-after photos of front yard transformation: 'This looks so cool'

"Thanks so much for doing this for wildlife and the planet!"

This Redditor's lawn transformation is giving us major inspiration and showing how easy it can be to create a more sustainable yard that saves time and money.

A homeowner in Chicago recently shared their exciting yard makeover with Reddit's r/NativePlantGardening community, trading their traditional grass lawn for a more eco-friendly landscape.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The before-and-after photo reveals a striking transformation: What was once a basic grass patch in front of their brownstone is now a mulch bed filled with young native plants.

"Ripped out my lawn. Tore out my front yard and planted about 100 plugs," the poster wrote, adding that they're "excited to see it next summer."

The photo shows neat rows of small plants nestled in fresh mulch, setting the stage for a beautiful, low-maintenance landscape.

This swap is a smart move for your wallet and schedule. Native plant gardens typically need less water than traditional lawns, which means lower water bills and less time spent on maintenance. No more constant mowing, fertilizing, or battling weeds that don't belong there in the first place.

Native plants create a robust ecosystem in your front yard, attracting local pollinators such as bees and butterflies. These little creatures play a huge role in protecting our food supply and need all the food and shelter they can get.

The best part? You don't have to go all in to make a difference. Even converting just a portion of your lawn to native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can help you save money while supporting local wildlife.

The Reddit community is loving this green transformation.

"This looks so cool!" one commenter cheered.

Another wrote: "Thanks so much for doing this for wildlife and the planet!"

One neighbor-envying user added: "Man, I'd kill to be your neighbor. I'll have to settle for 'overplanting' this fall and offering all my neighbors my 'oh no I planted too much to fit in my garden mistake' again this year. You did such a great job!"

