Homeowner receives praise after detailing their major lawn renovation online: 'This is amazing'

It's one thing to talk about installing a native lawn, and entirely another to not only do it, but to document the process so other people know what it looks like.

One Redditor did just that, posting pictures of the process of turning their lawn from regular grass to buffalo grass, a more natural alternative in their location. They detailed the process in a comment below the photos, talking about why they chose the type of grass they did and explaining the process and the photos in more depth.

Planting buffalo grass is just one way to switch to a natural lawn. Other alternatives might include clover, if you want to plant something that kind of looks like grass, or xeriscaping and natural plants if you prefer a different look. If you choose grass, you will need to start by finding a grass that is native to your particular area. While some grasses may be common in many areas, most aren't local to every location.

The Kentucky Native Plant Society notes that natural grasses have a number of benefits. They are often hardier, able to withstand temperature fluctuations and both dry and wet periods without needing as much extra care, such as watering and fertilizer, unlike other grasses. When you do get rain or water your lawn, they are designed to prevent water runoff, so the water gets used, rather than wasted.

Natural plants also tend to attract natural wildlife, including pollinators like birds, bees, and more. The U.S. Forest Service explains that pollinators are important because they help us grow more crops and produce crops that taste better. When we have more food, it's easier for everyone to get what they need and people are less likely to go hungry.

Other Redditors agreed that the lawn posted was astounding. "This is amazing," one user said. Another user added, "I FREAKING LOVE THIS!!! Thank you for sharing so much detail. I'm really tempted to go this route too."

Another person shared, "A lawn that I don't hate, actually! Jokes aside, this does actually look good, I could sell my hard-to-please dad on this if it were native over here."

