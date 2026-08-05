Florida firefighters pull missing cat from house fire, give it oxygen

A hamster was also removed safely from the house in its cage.

A house fire in western Palm Beach County could have ended in tragedy for a family's pets.

Instead, firefighters found a missing black cat, gave it oxygen, and even carried a hamster to safety, according to WBPF.

What happened?

Smoke and flames were visible at a one-story home on the 5000 block of Basil Avenue when Palm Beach County Fire Rescue reached the scene.

With all of the home's occupants already outside, firefighters were told that a black cat was still unaccounted for.

According to WPBF, some first responders worked to put the fire out while others carried out an "aggressive" search for the beloved pet inside the house. Once crews located the cat in the home, they brought it to a waiting rescue truck for oxygen and then reunited it with its owner.

Luckily for all involved, a hamster was also removed safely from the house in its cage.

Why does it matter?

The blaze was quickly brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire was accidental, and thankfully, both pets survived.

The cat made it out of the house, received oxygen, and was reunited with its owner, while the hamster was also removed safely.

Although this house fire only involved two small pets, a spate of wildfires this summer has involved rescues and complex logistics for not only pets, but large animals and livestock. In Colorado, a large and complicated effort to transport and care for pets and livestock at the state's fairgrounds unfolded as raging fires swept across the region.

What can I do?

Having a pet evacuation plan before something goes wrong is critical.

Knowing where pets tend to hide when scared, keeping carriers or leashes in an easy-to-reach spot, and making sure everyone in the household knows who is responsible for each animal during an emergency can save precious seconds during a disaster.

Alerting first responders immediately to the presence of pets, as the homeowner did in this case, can help crews quickly determine whether an animal may still be inside and where to start searching.

For smaller pets, like hamsters, keeping enclosures accessible can make a rescue easier when responders can remove an animal quickly without having to work around clutter or blocked rooms.

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