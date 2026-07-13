Maryland firefighters rescue 100-plus-pound dog from 17-foot well, reunite him with family

"Great work by all of the firefighters and paramedics involved in another successful rescue."

An over-100-pound Bernese Mountain Dog named Andy is back home with his family after a frightening fall into a 17-foot dry well in Crownsville, Maryland, as WMAR-2 News reported.

What could have become a tragedy instead turned into a heartening example of quick thinking, technical skill, and teamwork from local firefighters.

What happened?

According to Anne Arundel County firefighters, Andy was discovered about 17 feet down in a nearby dry well Tuesday afternoon after his owner had let him into the backyard.

Andy's size complicated the job, as WMAR reported. Andy tips the scales at somewhere around 150 pounds, according to the Baltimore Sun.

With such a large task in front of them, responders from the West Annapolis, Crownsville, Jones Station, and Severn stations coordinated at the scene to plan a safe removal, WMAR noted.

After checking the air inside the well, crews built a rope-based system for the extraction, the station said. About 40 minutes later, Andy was back above ground and reunited with his family, with no reported injuries, the firefighters shared in the post.

Why does it matter?

Old wells, dry wells, and other hidden backyard openings can pose serious dangers to pets, wildlife, and people.

Large dogs in particular can be especially vulnerable in these situations. Once they fall into a narrow or deep space, they often cannot climb back out on their own, and their size can make a rescue more difficult.

In this case, Andy's weight meant crews needed specialized equipment and a carefully planned approach. The response involved more than an immediate lift. By testing the air first and then using a rope system, crews reduced the risk to both Andy and the rescuers.

What's being done?

In the Facebook post, the county fire department pointed to both multi-station coordination and the skills of its Special Operations Division as key to the rescue. That kind of technical response capability can make a major difference in unusual emergencies, including confined-space rescues involving animals.

Inspecting yards for uncovered wells, aging drainage structures, and other openings that may be hidden by grass or brush can help prevent similar incidents before they happen.

Pet owners can also reduce risk by keeping a close watch on animals when they are outside, especially in unfamiliar or wooded areas, and by calling emergency responders if a pet becomes trapped in a dangerous space. Trying to enter a well or unstable hole without proper equipment can quickly put another life at risk.

"Great work by all of the firefighters and paramedics involved in another successful rescue — no matter who needs our help," Anne Arundel County Professional Fire Fighters concluded in its post.

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