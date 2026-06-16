Firefighters rescue cat named Johnny Cash after high-stakes climb up tree

"Not the man in black, but the kitty" who needed help.

A cat named ​​Johnny Cash made an unexpected climb up the charts in Beaufort, North Carolina, after getting stuck high in a tree and needing to be rescued.

Beaufort firefighters stepped in to end the animal's morning in the tree.

What happened?

After animal control could not reach Johnny Cash with its equipment, Beaufort firefighters were brought in to help, according to WITN. The cat had climbed too high into a tree, and a firefighter went up and brought him down safely.

According to the Beaufort Fire Department, animal control requested the rescue. WITN noted it was "Not the man in black, but the kitty" who needed help.

"Johnny is safe, Firefighter Touhey is back on the ground, and for one morning at least, Beaufort Fire Department answered the age-old question: Yes, sometimes firefighters really do rescue cats from trees," the fire department wrote.

Why does it matter?

Animal rescues like this one may seem minor compared with other emergency calls, but they can mean everything to the people who love their pets.

Cats can climb surprisingly high and then struggle to make it back down safely, especially if they panic or end up on unstable branches.

The rescue also showed how local agencies often work together. In this case, animal control needed help reaching the cat, and firefighters had the training and access to step in. That kind of teamwork can save time, reduce risk, and lead to better outcomes for animals and the people trying to help them.

What are people saying?

In the Facebook comments, the cat's owner expressed their gratitude, writing, "Heartfelt thanks to the Beaufort Fire Department and Carteret County Animal Control for rescuing my sweet kitty Johnny Cash after getting stuck in a tall live oak tree late yesterday evening. Best guess he was chasing a squirrel! … Johnny is sleeping off his ordeal."

"Not all heroes wear capes," a commenter wrote.

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