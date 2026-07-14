Oregon wildfire burns 2,000 acres, forces evacuations, and triggers statewide response

A wildfire moving quickly in Oregon has burned more than 2,000 acres in Jackson County, leading to evacuation orders and drawing a statewide emergency response.

What's happening?

After igniting on the afternoon of Friday, July 10, the East Evans Creek Road Fire expanded overnight, and by Saturday morning, officials were issuing evacuation notices and shutting down nearby roads.

As KPTV reported, the blaze had topped 2,000 acres, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Gov. Tina Kotek also activated the Emergency Conflagration Act, her office said, making it possible to send statewide resources to assist local firefighters.

Officials limited travel in the area, including a roadblock at mile marker 8 on Antioch Road and a closure of East Evans Creek Road from Meadows Road to West Fork Evans Creek Road.

Why does it matter?

Wildfires like this can threaten lives within hours, especially when they spread overnight and force families to make immediate decisions about evacuation, transportation, pets, and livestock. Even people outside mandatory evacuation zones can still face dangerous smoke, limited visibility, and travel disruptions.

Worsening extreme weather disasters threaten both lives and livelihoods. Larger, faster-moving fires can destroy homes, strain emergency systems, worsen air quality, interrupt work and school, and create costly losses for local businesses, ranchers, and agricultural communities.

Public health risks also rise, as smoke exposure can aggravate asthma, heart disease, and other respiratory conditions.

What's being done?

Fire crews worked with support from both local and state officials as they responded to the blaze and tried to keep nearby residents safe. Kotek's use of the Emergency Conflagration Act enabled broader state assistance for the agencies already fighting the fire.

Shelter arrangements were also put in place. People and domestic pets were told to go to Hanby Middle School in Gold Hill, while horses could be taken to the Jackson County Expo in Central Point. For smaller livestock, the Josephine County Fairgrounds in Grants Pass were the place to go. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page was keeping residents updated on the situation.

If you or anyone you know is in those areas, following the evacuation orders is the best course of action.

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