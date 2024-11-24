Homeowner shares enlightening experience to help curb everyday overwhelm: 'My house literally feels lighter'

As the old saying goes, it's better to give than to receive. One homeowner took to the r/minimalism subreddit to share how they had put that idea into practice by giving away a bunch of possessions to their friend.

"I just sent my best friend home from her out of town visit with my Nintendo Wii with all my games and accessories, a never used hedge trimmer, several never used white bedsheets to make ghosts for her halloween decor, and a gifted jewelry set I will never wear," the poster wrote. "My house literally feels lighter to me when I am able to give stuff away instead of sending it to a landfill. Does anyone else get that feeling?"

The other members of the subreddit were able to confirm that, yes, they did indeed get that feeling when parting with unneeded possessions.

"I can relate!" wrote one commenter. "It's amazing how clearing out unused items can make such a difference. It's like a mini refresh for your home and mind. Plus, the idea of helping someone else is always a great bonus."

While it can sometimes be difficult to remember considering how we are constantly bombarded with advertisements, this post and the replies to it are a good reminder that we really don't need a lot of the stuff we buy — and, in fact, we might be happier without it.

Buying something new often feels good in the moment, but we all know the feeling doesn't last. The feeling of decluttering your home, on the other hand, will last much longer (or at least until it gets cluttered again). Decluttering allows you to appreciate what you do have and maybe even get a little extra money out of it, or at least the feeling of having helped a fellow human after you donate items.

"I will never be a minimalist, but I knew I needed to make a dent in my belongings lol! I have slowly but surely, been sorting clothes and other stuff. I have been very strict about what I have been buying, and I have made quite a few trips to the charity shop. This makes me happy to think that people will get some use from my unwanted items," wrote another commenter.

"I love posting things on the Buy Nothing group and neighbors coming to pick up things they are excited to use and enjoy and I'm equally excited to get them out of my space. Feels good. Win win for everyone," another chimed in.

