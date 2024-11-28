Parent embraces unconventional lifestyle change with young kids: 'The impact on my mental health has been the best'

"The less stuff to manage, the more time you have."

A parent took to Reddit to pick up some tips about how to pare down their lifestyle.

"I have a toddler and have been trying to simplify our life and make things easier as life feels so chaotic lately," the poster wrote in the r/minimalism subreddit. "I really want to start getting rid of things to reduce visual clutter and mental load. I feel like this would really help us feel more calm in our chaotic lives."

They asked if other users had made similar changes and how it had helped. They also wondered about the best tricks of the trade.

"I am a working mom of 2 elementary aged kids. When they were younger I began getting rid of things that were not useful. Our home is clutter free and we only have things we use and love," one commenter responded.

"The impact on my mental health has been the best. Too much stuff makes me anxious, whereas minimalism keeps me calmer. The less stuff to manage, the more time you have."

As this user and others attested, such a lifestyle can make other things easier, such as cleaning, getting ready, and more. Children adapt to their circumstances, and growing up in a minimalist environment teaches them to value more than things.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The commenter said minimalism had been "beneficial" to their kids. The items in their home had a purpose and were tied to a place. It led to a feeling of freedom and smooth operations around the house.

The minimalism movement has earned plaudits across social media and the wider world for helping people declutter their physical and mental worlds.

It can also do wonders for the world, as buying fewer things means less demand for goods that contribute to the overheating of our planet. Manufacturing and shipping clothes, toys, and other products around the world uses valuable resources, and if those products aren't used much or at all, the resources are essentially wasted.

We can also stretch such wares to extend their lifespans. Mending clothes, selling unwanted stuff, and shopping at thrift stores, for example, are all ways to avoid buying new or help others do the same. As a bonus, you can save money or earn a little extra.

Working together to improve our lives and the planet never felt so good.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.