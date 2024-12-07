80-year-old decides to avoid nursing home — here's why she's spending her golden years in a charming tiny home

It's never too late to make a positive life change, as one 80-year-old has demonstrated.

Autoevolution told the story of Nicole, who invested in minimalist accommodation on wheels built by Lou Tiny House. Her daughter, Nathalie, has her own portable cabin, and they both use them as full-time residences.

Photo Credit: Lou Tiny House

The tiny house is a masterclass in elegant, efficient design, featuring a small kitchen area, a bench that converts into a single bed, and a small bathroom. There is also an elevated loft area that could sleep an additional guest.

Underneath the bed/bench combo, there is functional storage space, while large windows provide a flood of light and a frame for wonderful views wherever the cabin is parked up. The wood interior cladding also offers a cozy feel.

The publication detailed that the cabin covers just 13 square meters of floor space, meaning Nicole has to be economical about the things she owns. Luckily, decluttering your home can have a positive impact on your mental health, with a tidy space providing greater clarity of thought and reduced stress — and you don't have to live in a tiny home to embrace this change.

In addition to parting with items she doesn't need, the compact space means Nicole is unlikely to buy things she simply won't use. This discourages consumerism, which can be a drain on mental health and finances, and it encourages material waste.

What's more, if unwanted items aren't donated, a lot of them head to polluting landfills when a new product tickles the fancy.

In retirement, you have greater freedom to travel, and being able to save money on accommodation as you explore is no doubt a perk Nicole is enjoying.

Meanwhile, a smaller space can help extend those retirement savings, as the tiny home will need less power to illuminate and heat, reducing energy costs whenever Nicole can plug into the grid — and minimizing the pollution she produces in the process.

