Tech reviewer shares honest opinion after putting all-electric leaf blower to the test — here's how it performed

Yard equipment such as lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and chainsaws, which are often powered by gasoline, create an astonishing amount of air pollution. Luckily, there are electric alternatives to these pieces of equipment — and one tech reviewer has decided to test as many as possible and provide the internet with his honest feedback.

YoloReviews (@yoloreviews), who has evaluated an electric chainsaw, a pole saw, and a lawn mower, recently trained his sights on the Milwaukee M18 compact blower, which he described as a "powerful little blower."

"Overall, I've been very happy with it," he said. "I usually use it to clean out my garage real quick, clean out the bed of the truck, and/or clean off the patio. I wouldn't use it to blow your entire yard of leaves, but [...] it is capable of moving wet leaves and an inch or two deep of them, no problem."

YoloReviews also highlighted the versatility of the product, saying, "I've even used it to inflate inflatables like a tubing tube or an air mattress because it does have so much power."

The fact that people can now buy a powerful leaf blower that does not need to be filled with gasoline is a good thing for our planet, as gas-powered yard equipment is a surprisingly large source of air pollution. While cars, for example, have regulations around how much air pollution they can emit, gas-powered yard equipment is basically unregulated.

That means that lawn mowers are able to produce as much air pollution in one hour of use as driving a car for 350 miles, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The problem is so bad that some cities are even considering banning lawn mowers and other gas-powered yard equipment, citing concerns about air quality and the health of their citizens.

At least one YouTube commenter agreed with YoloReviews' assessment, writing: "Works good with carpentry work. Clear the truck off in the winter and whatever else comes up."

