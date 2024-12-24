Reviewer reveals why all-electric yard tool has become one of their 'favorite tools' at home: 'It's very easy to use'

"Been really happy with this in using it the last couple weeks in summer."

A homeowner who tested an electric saw shared their positive review, and the device does more than just make yard work easier.

YouTuber YoloReviews posted a short video last summer about "one of my favorite tools," an 18-volt battery-powered Ryobi pole saw with an 8-inch blade. The saw is 6.5 feet long and can be extended to 9.5 feet. It comes with a shoulder strap, which the creator said stabilizes the tool during use.

"It's very easy to use," they added, picking up the saw by the handle to demonstrate. "All you need to do is press down here and then pull the trigger and … you can start cutting."

The Ryobi website states the saw can cut branches up to 6 inches and that the battery powers up to 16 cuts per charge. "The oil-free design provides hassle-free cutting," a video proclaims. Part of the ONE+ system, the gadget retails for $157.86.

The brand's ONE+ product line features over 300 items with interchangeable lithium batteries.

This cuts out a lot of the inconvenience that can come with maintaining your property. If you have a gas-powered lawn mower, chainsaw, or other equipment, you know how aggravating it can be to realize you need to make a trip to a fueling station before you can begin a chore or how painful it can be to run out of gas during a project.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Those machines also spew toxic pollutants, contributing to air pollution that harms our health and environment and pushes the rising global temperature higher. Some municipalities have even banned or considered outlawing these noisy instruments; California prohibited the sale of gas-guzzling equipment, and Colorado disallowed certain uses of it.

If you're ready for a change, check out this guide.

"It's pretty lightweight for a pole saw, and it gives you a ton of reach," the creator said. "And it feels really sturdy when you've got it in this configuration or even the longer configuration. ... Been really happy with this in using it the last couple weeks in summer to cut down branches and trim some of the trees around the house."

🗣️ If you're thinking about switching to electric yard tools, which of these factors would be most persuasive for you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.