Tech reviewer shares honest thoughts on all-electric handheld chainsaw — see what he had to say

"You could probably cut a three-inch diameter limb pretty well."

by Jeremiah Budin
Photo Credit: iStock

Gas-powered yard equipment creates an astonishing amount of air pollution. Luckily, there are now electric alternatives on the market — but not everyone believes they have the power to get the job done. 

One content creator recently tested out the Ryobi Battery Powered 18V Chainsaw to see if it really has what it takes.

The verdict, according to YoloReviews (@yoloreviews) is that the Ryobi "works just like any other chainsaw."

"Now, you're not gonna trim a 16-inch log with this, or anything like that, but this is really handy for pruning trees or cutting limbs that are an inch or two inches in diameter," YoloReviews explains. "You could probably cut a three- or four-inch diameter limb pretty well."

This review echoes many of things that other product reviewers have said about other pieces of electric yard equipment. While the most powerful electric tools currently lack the maximum power of the most powerful gas-powered versions, for the types of work that real people are doing in their yard, electric tools are plenty capable

In fact, as YoloReviews points out, there are even advantages to having a smaller chainsaw.

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

"What I do like most about it is you can hold it with one hand, which is nice if you are trying to reach for something," YoloReviews says.

The fact that the Ryobi, and other companies such as Stihl, are now making viable electric chainsaws, lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and more is good news for our planet. Gas-powered yard equipment is responsible for a shocking amount of air pollution, which contributes to the overheating of our planet and makes the air less healthy for everyone in your immediate vicinity.

In fact, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, one gas mower produces as much air pollution in one hour of use as driving a car for 350 miles. And that's to say nothing of the noise pollution from gas-powered equipment, as well as the messiness and cost and having to use actual gasoline.

