Thrifter says $15 Goodwill lamp is worth $450 after uncovering a haul of quirky vintage finds

A thrifter on TikTok is getting attention after showing off a week's worth of secondhand scores, including one standout find: a midcentury lamp bought at Goodwill for $15 that she said is worth around $450.

Creator The Flipped Piece (@theflippedpiece) shared several quirky vintage finds she picked up while thrifting, from silver hanging strawberry salt-and-pepper shakers to a hammered pewter ice bucket and pitcher.

But the biggest surprise in the video was an "incredibly cool mid century lamp" she found at Goodwill for $15. According to the creator, the lamp is "actually worth about $450." She also showed an art deco-style lamp purchased on Facebook Marketplace, though she said its matching pair shattered after rolling out of her trunk.

Finds like these highlight why thrifting has become such a popular way to shop. For many, secondhand stores are a practical place to save money on everyday basics, furniture, kitchenware, and decor. For others, they offer the chance to uncover unusual vintage pieces or even valuable items at a small fraction of their resale price.

That combination of affordability and surprise can make thrifting especially appealing at a time when many households are trying to stretch their budgets.

Buying secondhand also helps keep usable goods in circulation longer and can reduce demand for new manufacturing, packaging, and shipping. Instead of ending up in a landfill, older pieces get a second life in someone else's home.

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If you want to thrift more strategically, shop often and keep an open mind. Inventory changes quickly, so regular visits to thrift stores, estate sales, flea markets, and online marketplaces can improve your odds.

It's also smart to learn a few key labels, styles, and materials before you go. Midcentury lighting, solid wood furniture, vintage kitchenware, and quality metal decor can all carry strong resale or long-term use value.

For this creator, though, the appeal is clearly about personality as well. As she put it, "You can't put a price on cuteness."

"Ok, I'm jealous of you," one commenter said.

"That mid century lamp omfg," added another.

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