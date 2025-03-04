Michael Phelps shares sneak peek into his home's massive solar panel system: 'You're saving a ton of money'

"If we all do it together, that little difference can turn into a massive difference."

Olympic champion Michael Phelps has a new passion: solar panel home systems. In a YouTube video by Panasonic North America, the Team Panasonic brand ambassador showcased the new Panasonic EverVolt solar modules and battery system recently installed in his home.

Phelps explained the installation in his Arizona house included 90 panels, four battery storage units, two energy management boxes, and four inverters.

According to Fast Company's coverage of the installation, Phelps' solar system generates enough energy to power his entire home, including charging the family's electric vehicles. In the desert, there's access to plenty of sunshine, so the setup is able to collect energy during the day and store it for use at night.

The EverVolt app connects to the Panasonic system and shows output and usage stats, allowing homeowners to make impactful updates to their lifestyles to use less energy.

Solar panels significantly cut down on energy bills, something Phelps noted about his own system. "Think about the energy costs that we're saving, right?" said Phelps in the YouTube video. "The cost reduction of having a system like this could be up to 50%, could be even greater. That's insane."

In addition to reducing power bills, solar panels can also cut down on pollution, decrease our dependence on dirty fuel sources, and make homes more resilient in the face of climate-change-induced extreme weather.

Blackouts during extended heat waves and grid failures during hurricanes and wildfires can put residents in dangerous situations. Those with solar panels could still have access to power in the wake of those events.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy while also reducing planet-warming pollution. "No. 1, you're saving a ton of money. And No. 2, look what you're doing for the environment," said Phelps in the Panasonic video. "Those two things together, it's a win-win."

Getting started with a solar system plan can be overwhelming, but a quick visit to EnergySage's website can provide installation quotes in your area as well as information about vetted providers to help you find the best options for your home.

"All of these small things that we're doing, from water conservation to installing these panels, we're hoping to make that little bit of a difference," said Phelps. "But if we all do it together, that little difference can turn into a massive difference."

