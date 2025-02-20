The government wants to give you $6,000 for new solar panels — snag the incentives before they disappear

You can get thousands of dollars off this energy-saving home upgrade — here's how.

The scoop

Solar panels are becoming increasingly affordable. As solar technology advances and manufacturing expands, the price of solar panel installation continues to drop.

While it varies depending on the state, according to EnergySage's data, "you'll pay about $20,552 to install a system … in 2025 after federal tax credits."

Current tax credits make installation an even better deal. The Inflation Reduction Act will help you recoup up to 30 percent of the price tag — that's thousands of dollars in savings.

Unfortunately, these rebates may not stick around much longer, so if you're considering switching to solar, there's no time like the present.

How it's helping

Solar panels are an investment. While their installation can be costly, the system will eventually pay for itself.

The monthly savings really start to add up over time. The average homeowner will "save anywhere from $31,000-$100,000 over 25 years by going solar," per EnergySage.

Interested in switching to solar, but not sure where to start? EnergySage is a great example of a resource that can make the process much easier. Just answer a few questions about your home, like its size and location, and EnergySage will prepare installation estimates, connect you with reputable local installers, and provide a host of other valuable information and resources.

If solar isn't right for your home, there are still ways to make eco-friendly, money-saving home upgrades. Swapping out old light bulbs for LEDs, switching to induction cooking, and making your house a smart home are all simple ways to cash in.

What people are saying

Reviewers expressed their gratitude for EnergySage's help.

"EnergySage was a very helpful first step for me in finding a connection with a reliable solar installer," one homeowner wrote. "I went with the bid that was the highest rated and could not be more happy with the process."

"EnergySage saved me a ton of money by helping me get bids that were half the cost of the bids I got myself by calling around. I can't say enough good about this organization. Don't invest in solar without it," another reviewer said.

