Homeowner shares transformation photos that show why ‘killing’ your lawn can be a good thing: ‘Nature has done the rest’

“How did you go about doing this?”

Converting old-fashioned grass lawns into something more natural can have lots of benefits.

This Redditor shared a picture of their backyard, which they transformed into a meadow. They posted the image on r/NoLawns, which boasts 168,000 members.

So, why would someone want to turn their pristine lawn into something more wild?

For one, a meadow can bring a lot of beauty into the world, considering how they harbor tons of variety in plant life. Think of it as letting nature grow freely instead of killing it. That’s not all, though.

Grass lawns require a lot of water. It’s estimated that each homeowner would need around 200 gallons of clean drinking water daily to keep their grounds healthy and green, at least in the lower 48 states.

Photo Credit: u/Accomplished-Lynx574 / Reddit

For the lushest possible look, lawns also require pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizer. These substances contain toxic chemicals that can end up in groundwater and runoff water, possibly contributing to different cancers.

Having a variety of more natural plants instead of just grass requires less work and even helps remove the harmful planet-warming gases from the atmosphere. It’s also healthier for the soil and attracts more biodiversity.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The “new wildflower meadow” from the Reddit post has likely been beneficial for the soil and plants in the area, and commenters had plenty to express about the change.

“How did you go about doing this?” one person asked, to which the original poster answered, “Started last fall with multiple applications of Roundup to kill existing grass. In the spring I rented a tiller from Home Depot. Mixer seed with sand and spread by hand. Nature has done the rest.”

After reading the original poster’s answer, one Redditor provided some advice:

“If you do any more areas in the future I would avoid using Roundup again. It can end up damaging other nearby plants through spray drift in the air. It can be washed away to other areas through water runoff, and it can also leach into groundwater.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.