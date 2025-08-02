Passerby sparks debate after sharing photos of nearby home with baffling design features: 'All fake'

A newly built, massive McMansion posted to the subreddit r/McMansionHell ignited an outcry wondering why such architecture is built without sustainability in mind.

"The lawn is artificial turf. The 'plants' are all fake," wrote the dejected Redditor in the post.

In recent years, McMansions have been lauded as wasteful and unnecessary displays of grandeur. Large spaces that cost the homeowner much more in utility costs also make way for smaller, chemical-ridden lawns. In this case, the massive home has a large lawn with artificial turf, further equipped with fake, metal trees. Redditors remained baffled by the need for these additions.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The palms, saguaro and agaves are painted steel. This is some very sophisticated artistic statement on consumerism. Or the most durable Airbnb ever designed," wrote the OP.

The sheer size and intricate designs of McMansions have been estimated to have significantly higher energy costs, at about two to 10 times higher than those of average homes. Artificial foliage, too, can be chemical-intensive, which leach extremely harmful chemicals like PFAs and microplastics, known for polluting the air and water.

Artificial turf can become very hot, leading to health concerns like skin burns and other heat-related hazards. The Green Building Alliance explained, "It contains a large number of chemicals, many of which are known to be hazardous to human health and the environment. ... Some of these chemicals are known or suspected carcinogens."

Redditors were concerned about the McMansion's lawn.

"I actually like this except for the fake grass," wrote one Redditor. "That stuff gets hot and it's nothing but chemicals. A desert xeriscape would be prettier."

A native lawn alternative would be far safer and better for the environment. Devoid of chemicals, a native lawn is self-sustaining as it attracts pollinators and does not need as much water, thereby lowering water bills. Further, it allows a native ecosystem to thrive, creating better air, soil, and water quality around one's home.

In doing away with the hazards that come from artificial turf, homeowners can also save just as much money as they would with fake grass. Yet, it's far safer, healthier, and sustainable.

Many believed the modern home did not need so many fake plants.

"Why didn't they just plant real plants?" one commenter asked, referring to the fake, metal trees.

Others simply did not like the style of the home.

"People really want to live in a community college," wrote one.

