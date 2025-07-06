Before-and-after photos of baffling $1.8 million home remodel spark outrage: 'It's uncanny'

"It looked fine the way it was."

The before-and-after photos of this $1.8 million home's remodeling sparked outrage on Reddit.

A user shared the after photos in r/McMansionHell, and another user replied with the before photo.

Through the trees, the before photo looks like a pretty average but big house. The after photos reveal that the home received an elaborate transformation.

There is a large swimming pool in the back. Every room is fairly gray and very spacious, and there are ceiling lights everywhere.

All of those lights likely use a lot of energy. While McMansions are not exponentially worse than a regular home, McMansions can be very energy-inefficient.

The International Association of Certified Home Inspectors has said that these homes take a lot of resources to build and energy to heat and cool.

While the home in this case wasn't built from scratch, other McMansions can take up a lot of deforested land. High ceilings and large foyers make it difficult to heat and cool the house.

Because there's so much square footage, these houses may have multiple heating and cooling systems. That costs a lot of money. It's also very difficult to make them energy-efficient.

While tiny homes aren't for everyone, they are incredibly energy efficient. They cost a lot less than traditional houses or McMansions. They take fewer resources to build, too.

Also, solar panels can bring your energy bill down to $0 or close to it. Installing panels on your roof is one way to go. Or you can join a community solar project and have your energy switched without the hassle of construction.

To learn more about your local options, EnergySage has a free search engine you can use to get quotes. It allows you to compare vetted local solar installers. EnergySage can also help you save up to $10,000 on a solar installation.

As for the $1.8 million McMansion, several users joked about how ridiculous its design was.

"It looks like they forgot to cover up the tyvek homewrap," said one Redditor.

Another person replied, "I came here to say the same thing, it's uncanny."

When a third user saw the before photo, they asked, "Why? Just ... why???? It looked fine the way it was."

