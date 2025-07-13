Before-and-after photos of 'unbelievable' home remodel spark outrage: 'Shame on whoever did this'

A Redditor posted a before-and-after photo of a home in Highland Park, Texas, in the r/PriceyPads subreddit. The original 1932 brick and stone storybook home was demolished, and a McMansion was constructed in its place.

"Shame on whoever did this," one commenter said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters on the post were upset about the new structure, agreeing that the original home had much more charm than the newer, larger mansion. They were critical of the new home's design and the update's lack of taste. Opinions aside, home construction, in general, is not traditionally an environmentally friendly process, so the construction of unnecessarily large mansions compounds the problem.

The construction of gigantic homes can have a real impact on the environment. The building materials required use finite resources, and the process consumes a tremendous amount of energy. The ramifications include habitat loss and the destruction of natural landscapes. It can also throw ecosystems out of balance, altering the lives of wild animal and plant species.

Giant homes are often constructed by the uber-rich, and the square footage per person living in the home far exceeds what is generally considered necessary or comfortable, placing a greater burden on the environment. More energy is required to heat and cool the home, increasing the air pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet. McMansions also often have water features such as pools and fountains, so they use more water too.

There are several ways to make homes more environmentally friendly. Using sustainable building materials reduces the amount of natural resources used. Tiny-home construction is gaining popularity, and it uses fewer resources and energy than larger homes. Incorporating eco-friendly features such as solar panels to help offset the environmental impact is also a helpful choice.

Solar panels are a clean energy option that brings the cost of electricity down to at or near $0 and helps offset the environmental impact of any home. EnergySage is a great source for comparing installation quotes from vetted installers. Using the free tools EnergySage offers can help you save up to $10,000 on solar panel installation.

Modernizing your home with energy-efficient features and appliances and upgrading your yard to include native, low-maintenance plants are other great options for making a home more eco-friendly.

Comments on the original poster's photos ranged from poking fun to infuriation.

"It's a mess," one Redditor said of the new home.

Another user wrote, "Unbelievable."

"They destroyed that home!" declared another.

"And this is what they're out there 'constructing' now. Wow," one critic said.

