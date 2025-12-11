  • Home Home

Commenters mock listing for McMansion with bizarre design: 'Which side is the front?'

"When the home builder asks you what style home you want and you reply, 'All of them.'"

by Daysia Tolentino
This outlandish McMansion is sparking debate over the trend of overconsumption.

Photo Credit: iStock

A splashy "McMansion" is provoking baffled reactions on Reddit, sparking debate over the trend of overconsumption. 

The home, posted to r/McMansionHell, features a hodgepodge of architectural styles on its exterior. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster joked that it was built to "overlook a peaceful lake." In reality, the home's rear faces a modest, seemingly human-made pond. 

McMansions often get criticized for their gaudy appearance, which many people take to represent overindulgence. Oftentimes, homeowners don't actually need the amount of space these houses provide. These may seem like simply aesthetic choices, but large homes like this require a lot of energy to maintain. The extra space requires more land and materials to build, potentially disrupting the local environment. Wildlife can get displaced, increasing the number of dangerous human-animal interactions

Meanwhile, the high ceilings on a home like this can make heating and cooling the space less efficient. As electricity costs continue to skyrocket, it's wise for homeowners to consider upgrading their utilities. For any home, it's worth considering installing solar panels to maximize energy savings. Solar energy can offset your home's pollution while bringing your utility bills to nearly $0. EnergySage is a great resource for vetting local solar installers. EnergySage is a free service that allows you to compare installation rates and save up to $10,000 on solar panels. 

In contrast to McMansions, tiny homes are a small yet mighty way to live comfortably and sustainably. Many people have opted to buy tiny homes because they are more affordable and require less maintenance. Homeowners have cited lower bills and less clutter as pros for going tiny. 


Reddit users were perplexed by the McMansion, sharing their critiques in the comment section.

"Which side is the front," one person asked.

"When the home builder asks you what style home you want and you reply, 'All of them,'" another said.

