Neighborhood residents outraged after luxury development causes 'irreversible' damage: 'Contemporary snobbery'

This development will necessitate the clearing of over 170 acres of forest land for houses.

For the residents of Pozuelo de Alarcón, one of Spain's wealthiest towns, their quiet community has long been the perfect size. Now, plans to erect new homes have people agitated over the loss of their green spaces.

What's happening?

El País reported that a Montegancedo development project will build 1,050 homes around the city. This will necessitate the clearing of over 170 acres of forest land for the houses as well as the felling of 1,000 more trees to create roads to access those houses.

A neighborhood association has cropped up called Salvemos Montegancedo (Let's Save Montegancedo), and they've called the damage already done "irreversible," with almost 300 trees having been chopped down.

One member, Luis Segundo Arana Sastre, told El País that the environmental consequences would be devastating, mentioning that up to 5,000 trees may end up being cleared to make way for the new homes.

Why is this type of development so harmful?

Trees are vital components of any ecosystem. They serve as natural air filters, sequestering both planet-warming carbon as well as other toxins, keeping pollutants out of the air. They also anchor soil, preventing erosion, and serve as wind barriers.

Moreover, they are a source of shade and nourishment for native plants, and they even boost the mental health of the people who live among them.

There are animal populations to consider, too. El País reported that over 100 animal species depend on Montegancedo's forests for nourishment, habitat, and survival — including the red kite, which is already at risk of extinction.

Arana Sastre, the Pozuelo resident, lamented the inevitable loss — and the role his family had played in it.

"We don't reflect on what it means to live in nature, which is a very contemporary snobbery," he said. "In the end you don't realize that when you buy a house in nature, it means you have previously destroyed nature."

These concerns echo a broader conflict over the centuries. As humans continue to build and expand their settlements, they often do so in unsustainable ways, using resources more quickly than they can be replenished.

What can be done?

While the clearing of natural resources is inevitable, environmental advocates are looking for ways to integrate human communities more harmoniously with nature rather than using up all its resources or contaminating them.

For each individual, using only what you need can be part of protecting the planet. This could entail anything from setting up rain barrels to collect water to growing your own food or buying fewer single-use plastic items.

