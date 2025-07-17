Passerby sparks outrage after sharing photo of new mansion being built in their neighborhood: 'I can't stand this'

"All that house and zero trees."

A new construction shared in the r/McMansionHell subreddit is gaining attention online for its striking lack of greenery, questionable design choices, and waste of land.

In a post on the subreddit, the original poster shared an image of a newly constructed mansion with no lawn, no trees, and no plants on the property. Its yard features nothing but asphalt and concrete as far as the eye can see.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Finally found one!" the original poster wrote. "I wish I snapped a picture from the back but I can't stand this new [McMansion] by our house! It's not fitting at all in the 'estate' area either."

"I loved the lines on the driveway," the user sarcastically noted, referring to the dashed white lines down the driveway resembling a two-lane highway.

While many found humor in the absurdity of yet another McMansion, the post also highlights a growing issue: homes that prioritize size and flash over sustainability or community aesthetics. Oversized homes like this, often called McMansions, require significantly more materials to build and consume more energy for heating and cooling, especially when landscaping is replaced with heat-absorbing concrete.

On top of that, the absence of natural features like trees and grass can increase local temperatures, strain stormwater systems, and limit biodiversity.

What the original poster later discovered from aerial photos in a follow-up comment was that the building was actually a triplex with "a very long foyer," making the lack of outdoor green space feel even more out of place.

While not everyone is ready to downsize to a tiny home, incorporating smarter design, native landscaping, and energy-efficient upgrades can go a long way in making neighborhoods greener and more livable for everyone.

Those in the comments agreed.

"All that house and zero trees," one user said.

"The entire front yard is blacktop," one user noted.

"You just have to look both ways, cross the street and there is the yard," another added.

"Looks more like a McCompound," another commented.

