Resident sparks disgust with photo of mansion being built in strange location: 'So bleak'

For many, the American dream includes a big, showstopping house on a chunk of land somewhere outside a city. For users on the r/McMansionHell subreddit, however, this lifestyle isn't a dream; it's their nightmare.

One user posted a photo of a sprawling home on a piece of land near what appears to be a stormwater retention pond.

The home, reportedly in Alabama, features a familiar mix of towering turrets, three oversized garages, and other design elements that have become hallmarks of so-called McMansions — ostentatious, mass-produced homes that lack architectural cohesion or authenticity.

These homes may appeal to the dream of "making it," but they come at a steep environmental cost.

"So bleak," one user commented.



Vast areas of forest are often cleared to make room for oversized properties. On average, more than seven acres of forest must be cleared to build 10 McMansions.

When trees and their roots are removed in excess, homeowners are often required to manage stormwater with retention ponds.

"It's built IN the retention pond, not 'next to,'" remarked one user.

Another commenter echoed that sentiment: "The proximity to that water at that elevation is making me extremely nervous."

McMansions also require more energy to heat and cool because of their large size and inefficient design. The vaulted ceilings, indoor pools, and open-plan layouts that define these homes are notoriously inefficient.



As residential development continues to impact the environment, many online are calling for a rethink of what truly defines the "dream home." Whether you live in a tiny house, a McMansion, or someplace in between, there is always something you can do to keep your home — and our planet — green.

