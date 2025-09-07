Thrift shopper stunned after finding kitchen appliance for unbelievably low price: 'What a score'

A Redditor recently struck gold at their local Goodwill, coming across a premium coffee maker for just $40.

Their post showcases a sleek white and black Moccamaster sitting proudly on a kitchen counter. "Found a Technivorm Moccamaster at my local Goodwill. All the parts and instructions came included," they wrote. "I descaled and ran a few cleaning cycles through it and it's good to go."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The discovery goes to show just how much savings potential is out there for thrift shoppers seeking quality home appliances. New Technivorm Moccamasters usually retail for $320 to $400, meaning this shopper saved over 85% on a premium brewing system that's known for its durability and precise temperature control.

Thrifting offers access to expensive appliances at a fraction of retail prices, not to mention the potential for significant resale profits. Smart shoppers know that many appliances, like coffee makers, blenders, and various kitchen gadgets, are often in excellent working condition at secondhand stores. Many people donate functional items during moves or kitchen upgrades, creating new opportunities for savvy bargain hunters.

In addition to personal savings, thrifting keeps functional and valuable items out of landfills and extends a product's lifecycle. Choosing secondhand clothing and appliances reduces demand for new products, helping to cut down on waste produced from the manufacturing process. Uncovering vintage and rare discoveries is also tons of fun, and finding your next treasure can be both practical and exhilarating.

The post just goes to show why experienced secondhand shoppers often recommend checking multiple stores regularly, as premium finds like the Moccamaster can appear unexpectedly at any location.

Meanwhile, fellow thrifters celebrated the discovery in the comments.



"Wow, what a score!" shared one Redditor.

"What a nice find, so many good cups of coffee in your future," chimed in another.

"Great find! I bought one used earlier this year and genuinely don't know where I'd be without it," added another coffee enthusiast and thrifter.

