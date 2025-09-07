Thrift shopper gets designer items for incredible price after overruling boyfriend: 'He might not be impressed, but I sure am'

When one Reddit user stumbled upon a pair of sculptural oak dining chairs at their local thrift shop, they knew they were special. The carved backrests and sturdy frames immediately stood out, though the €100 ($117) price tag on each one made them hesitate.

As they told the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a staff member assured them that the chairs were designer pieces — Henning Kjærnulf chairs, to be exact — and, sensing the excitement, even offered both for €175 ($205).

Photo Credit: Reddit

The shopper couldn't resist squeezing them into their car and texting their boyfriend about the score. His reply was less than enthusiastic: "We already have chairs." But still, the thrifter believes their boyfriend "will come around."

Turns out the thrift store worker was right: Nearly identical Kjærnulf oak chairs can retail for around $3,800 each. For seasoned secondhand hunters, this is the kind of deal that proves why thrift stores remain treasure troves of craftsmanship.

Thrifters are often able to find high-quality, handcrafted pieces that put today's mass-produced alternatives to shame — and at a fraction of the price. Another Redditor found a Pottery Barn Chesterfield armchair and ottoman for $12, which is worth nearly $1,000.

But it's not just deals on furniture that have everyone heading to the thrift store. Shoppers routinely save on everyday essentials like clothing, footwear, and kitchen items, and occasionally land rare finds at steep markdowns — like a KitchenAid mixer for $16.

At the same time, buying secondhand keeps items out of landfills. According to the EPA, Americans throw out about 12 million tons of furniture each year, with more than 80% of it ending up in landfills. Thrifters keep items out of that fate, giving well-built pieces a second life.

In the comments, fellow Redditors rallied behind the OP and their decision to get the chairs, making it clear who they thought had the better judgment in the situation.

"The boyfriend is wrong," joked one commenter. Another agreed, writing, "He might not be impressed, but I sure am! These are great chairs!" And another told them to trust their instincts: "Trust yourself, because these are gorgeous. Nice find!"

