Tea enthusiast shares brilliant matcha hack using unexpected item from food packaging: 'That's so smart'

TikToker BAEYUM (@b4eyum) shared a hack for matcha lovers.

"That's so smart!" said one enthusiastic commenter.

The scoop

The video showed a creative use for the silica packets that are commonly used to keep food, electronics, and other products dry during shipping. The TikToker saved the packets and taped them to the inside of the lid of their matcha tea containers to keep the powder moisture-free.

It is a great hack because silica gel packets can pose an environmental hazard when discarded. Finding an alternative use to keep them out of landfills is an eco-friendly option.

How it's helping

Whenever we reuse, repurpose, or recycle something that might otherwise end up in a landfill, we do the environment a favor.

Silica gel packets are often made with plastic that is not biodegradable, so they don't break down when thrown away. They contain various chemicals that can leach into the soil and water and last thousands of years.

As the plastics break down, they turn into microplastics — tiny plastic fragments — known for threatening ecosystems, the air, and human health. Wild animals can ingest them when they are embedded in their prey or choke on them, so microplastics threaten an area's balanced ecology.

Recycling is one option, but only a small percentage of plastic waste is actually recycled.

There are several ways to reuse the packets to ward off moisture instead of discarding them in landfills. You can throw them in your gym bag to help soak up moisture from your clothes and equipment or use them to dry out a waterlogged phone. You can even use them to defog your car windshield when humidity levels are high.

This TikToker's matcha hack is another creative option that is getting a lot of attention as the beverage becomes increasingly popular.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were enthusiastic about the tip.

"I'm going to do this with my matcha now!" one TikToker commented.

"Love this idea!" said another.

A very excited TikToker had a lightbulb moment, commenting, "SO SMARRTTT."

