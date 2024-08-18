Experienced gardener shares hack to grow seemingly infinite plants for free: 'I do the same then gift them to friends'

Buying houseplants can quickly get expensive, but this great hack will enable you to keep money in your wallet.

Houseplants can transform a space, creating a relaxing and calm environment, but they can also come at a hefty price — until now. A great hack shared on Instagram can help you grow new plants for free.

The scoop

Jonathan Levy (@zerowasteguy) shared the hack in a video posted to Instagram. The video walks you through how to grow new plants from plant trimmings.

"It's funny how much money people spend buying plants. If only they knew how easy it was to propagate plant trimmings to grow new plants," he wrote in the video's caption.

In the video, Jonathan takes the plant trimmings and submerges them in water in a mason jar, explaining that you can leave them like this until they have established roots. Once roots are established, they can then be transferred to a plant pot.

Jonathan also shares his hack for making plant pots from upcycled materials. The video demonstrates how to make your own plant pots by upcycling coffee tins. Jonathan drills holes in the bottom of the tins and adds some rocks for drainage. The new plants were then transferred to the coffee tins and planted in potting soil. The plants need to be watered regularly until the roots settle in.

How it's helping

This hack is a great way to save money while also doing something good for your health. Buying houseplants can quickly get expensive, but this great hack will enable you to keep money in your wallet without missing out on some of the benefits spending time around plants can bring, from improved mental health to reduced stress levels and increased physical activity.

Getting involved in gardening can also be a great way to grow your own food. You don't need a large garden to benefit from this — urban gardening is on the rise, and there are several plants that can grow happily in window planters, including some vegetables. Growing your own produce is a great way to produce nutritious food for very little cost and reduce your carbon output.

If you don't want to spend time outdoors, then having plants in your home is a great way to bring the calm of nature indoors. According to the University of Florida, some plants can even help filter the air inside your home, which reduces pollution. This is important because the American Lung Association reports that indoor air can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air.

What people are saying

People were genuinely excited by the hack and couldn't wait to try it for themselves.

"Love these cans and planting tips," one person commented.

Another person shared that they already use the hack, writing, "I do the same then gift them to friends."

