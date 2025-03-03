Mom shares clever way to repurpose old parmesan cheese lids: 'I love smart people who share'

With awareness of the harm of plastic pollution growing, and more people turning to glass as a more eco-friendly storage material, upcycling is on the rise with items like canning and Mason jars.

However, the desire for safe, easy jar functionality is also on the rise. Fortunately, TikTok user Brianna Elizabeth (@brieelizabeth411) has shared a quick and easy way to ensure your fingers and your portion control stay safe when using jars.

The scoop

All you need to enjoy this simple life hack is a regular canning jar and a grated parmesan cheese shaker lid.

"They fit perfectly on top of your Mason jars," Brianna says in the video, demonstrating how efficiently the parmesan lids fit right into place on top of the glass canning jars — no adjustments or resizing necessary.

How it's helping

By screwing a cheese shaker lid onto a Mason jar, you instantly have a way to disperse contents in a controlled manner. The lids themselves are also versatile, with a large pouring opening on one side and spaced-out holes on the other, offering a perfect dispensing method no matter the contents of the jar.

The benefits are not limited to the kitchen, either. If you make your own laundry soap, bath salts, or other cosmetic products, having a neat way to pour them out is super helpful. They can also be used to store paintbrushes and other craft supplies.

An awesome bonus is the repurposing and recycling element. Less plastic in landfills makes for a happier planet. American households produce nearly 300 million tons of trash annually, about 40 million of which is plastic, and conventional plastics may take tens to hundreds of years to break down in nature

With specialized storage containers costing money and so much food consumed in the United States that comes in plastic packaging, finding a way to reuse it is great for budgets and the environment.

What everyone's saying

The innovative parmesan lid hack earned 91 likes and 20 shares from Brianna's 6,000 followers. "Smart," one user commented.

Another grateful viewer noted, "I love smart people who share." Brianna replied, "I won't take credit but I definitely wanted to pass it on."

