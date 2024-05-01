Plant lover shares 'brilliant' way to transform single plastic bottle into self-watering reservoir: 'Perfect for most houseplants'

"Great way to reuse old plastic bottles instead of just throwing them away."

As a general rule, it's best to avoid single-use plastics. However, when you do end up having them around your house, there are easy ways you can turn your plastic bottles into reusable items.

Sustainability Matters (@sustainabilitymattersva) shares a clever way you can repurpose a plastic bottle into a self-watering planter. The best part — this hack only takes a few minutes.

The scoop

Instead of spending money on a new planter, consider making your own self-watering reservoir with a leftover plastic bottle.

All you need is a pair of scissors, some string, and an old plastic bottle.





Start by slicing the bottle in half and cutting a hole into the top cap. Cut two pieces of string and run them through the cap's opening.

Flip the top half of the plastic bottle upside down and fill it with soil before adding your plant. Next, fill the bottom half of the plastic bottle with water, and place the top half into the container of water with the cap facing down.

The string acts as a set of roots, absorbing the water and keeping the soil moist.

"Reduce your plastic waste and your plant care time with these easy self watering planters," says Sustainability Matters. "This is perfect for most houseplants and lots of herbs."

How it's helping

Sustainability Matter's hack is not only helping internet users reuse old plastic bottles but also helping them save money on new planters. Repurposing unwanted items into new, usable products is also a great way to declutter your home.

There are also simple ways you can recycle and reuse other unwanted items in your home. The next time you go through your closet and get rid of old clothes, consider sending them to organizations that properly recycle them, such as ThredUp, For Days, and Got Sneakers.

From an environmental perspective, reusing your old plastic items prevents them from ending up in a landfill, reducing the total amount of waste generated and harmful gases released.

Each year, the world generates 350 million tons of plastic waste. Plastic pollution has devastating effects on the environment, piling up in the ocean and threatening fragile marine ecosystems.

What everyone's saying

Instagram users were impressed with the genius hack for repurposing plastic bottles.

"Great way to reuse old plastic bottles instead of just throwing them away," responded one user.

"This is brilliant!" wrote another Instagrammer.

"Did this as an experiment sophomore year of high school!" commented one user. "Totally forgot about this technique."

