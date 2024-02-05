Mom shares quick hack for homemade laundry detergent: ‘It’s also less than two dollars’

“This looks like it would work amazing, need to try!”

Store-bought laundry detergents aren’t just expensive, but many of them also contain harmful ingredients you wouldn’t want on your clothes or skin.

Thankfully, TikToker Meg T. (@flourishingmother), who shares holistic living tips and recipes, showed viewers how to make their own non-toxic laundry detergent using four simple ingredients you probably already have at home.

The scoop

Everyone loves the smell of freshly washed clothes, but toxic chemicals in most well-known detergents can make you feel dirty despite the comforting scent.

To make your own natural detergent, simply combine one bar of grated castile soap, a cup of baking soda, warm water, and optional essential oils in a large mason jar with a spout. In the comments on the video, Meg said you can also use liquid castile soap if you prefer.

She added that it normally lasts her family 8-10 weeks, which is a great deal considering most name-brand detergents have to be replaced every month.

“There are a ton of DIY laundry detergent recipes out there, but this one is definitely the easiest! It’s also less than two dollars!” she captioned the video.

How it’s helping

Laundry detergent can eat up a big chunk of your grocery budget. Depending on how many loads of laundry you do each week, detergent can cost $180-600 per year, according to laundry service The Folde.

However, by making your own with simple ingredients that lasts longer, you could save hundreds of dollars a year and save yourself a trip down the detergent aisle at the store. For instance, if you use Meg’s recipe and it lasts eight weeks, you’d spend only $12 a year on detergent.

Plus, natural cleaning products are a lot better for your health and the planet as well.

Studies show that scented laundry detergents can emit harmful chemicals such as acetaldehyde and benzene — both considered carcinogens by the Environmental Protection Agency — through dryer vents.

Even unscented name-brand laundry detergents usually have problematic ingredients like nonylphenol ethoxylates and surfactants, which can cause endocrine disruption and respiratory issues, as the natural cleaning brand ECOS reported.

When the chemicals from detergents drain into wastewater, they eventually reach the water table, where they pollute waterways and can even contribute to algal blooms that harm aquatic life, according to Kind Laundry.

You can often produce non-toxic cleaners with a few household ingredients, as one person did to make grout cleaner using baking soda, peroxide, and dish soap. Another man made a cheap, effective natural window cleaner using the time-tested mixture of vinegar and water.

What everyone’s saying

Commenters were excited to try the eco-friendly detergent on their next laundry day.

“This looks like it would work amazing, need to try!” one person said.

“How much do you use for a whole load?” another asked, to which the OP replied that she uses one-quarter cup.

Another commenter shared their non-toxic detergent recipe, writing, “I made 4 gallons of laundry soap the other day. 1 bar Zote, 1 cup borax, 1 cup washing soda and 6 oz scent booster + water.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.