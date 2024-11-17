Woman shares brilliant hack to make use of old Parmesan lids: 'The more you know'

"They fit them all perfectly, so be sure to hang on to those."

Tossing plastic containers and their lids into the recycling bin might come as second nature.

But as one prepper enthusiast shared, there's actually a better way to be thrifty and organize your pantry.

The scoop

Living Forgiven (@Livingforgiven) shared a pantry prepper hack for repurposing Parmesan cheese lids on their YouTube channel.

In the video, they recommend saving the lids because they fit every size of regular-mouth mason jars, including the half-pint, pint, and quart.

"They fit them all perfectly, so be sure to hang on to those Parmesan cheese lids," they said. "The more you know."

How it's helping

Reusing Parmesan cheese lids has been trending on the internet lately as more people have been discovering useful purposes for those iconic green tops with shaker holes.

On various online platforms, thrifty and sustainability minded influencers have been giving these lids a second chance at life. The simple hack is a creative way to make the most of what you have while spending less on commercial solutions and keeping plastic out of landfills.

A U.N. Environment Programme report revealed that food containers make up 36% of plastic produced and that 85% of that plastic goes to landfills instead of actually being recycled.

Without spending a dime or contributing to any waste-generated pollution, you can repurpose the lids for beverages, seasonings, spices, snack holders, craft supplies, and cleaning tools.

DIY sustainability hacks such as this encourage mindfulness in the kitchen and a shift in how we think about everyday items before simply tossing them out. Though it is most eco-friendly to avoid commercially sold plastic containers in the first place, the next-best move is to reuse the ones you have before recycling them.

What people are saying

YouTubers loved Livingforgiven's Parmesan cheese lid hack and offered other suggestions for being prepared and sustainable in the kitchen.

"This is cool! I'm sharing this, friend," one user wrote. "Thank you!"

Another shared an additional hack that peanut butter lids also fit mason jars.

"My Parmesan jar and Jif peanut butter lids are exactly the same size," they wrote. "I've been using peanut butter lids for pint and quart jars for years."

