This company is like a cheat code that turns your old stuff into cash — here's how

Want to turn your spring cleaning into cold, hard cash? With Trashie's innovative Take Back Bag, you can do just that while giving your old clothes and household items a new lease on life.

How Does Trashie's Take Back Bag Program Work?

It's simpler than folding laundry. Start by ordering a Take Back Bag for $20. Then, fill it with clean, unwanted items like clothes, towels, sheets, and shoes. Finally, attach the prepaid shipping label and drop it off at any U.S. post office.

Trashie accepts a wide range of items, from that sweater you never wear to the mismatched socks in your drawer. Even swimwear and underwear are welcome, as long as everything's freshly washed.

Why Should I Use Trashie's Take Back Bag?

For every bag you send, you'll earn $30 in "TrashieCash." This reward can be redeemed for perks like discounted movie tickets, food delivery credits, and sustainable shoes.



But the benefits go beyond your wallet. Each Take Back Bag you fill keeps up to 15 pounds of textiles out of landfills. That's 150 pounds of carbon pollution and nearly 1,600 gallons of fresh water saved per bag.

Innovative recycling programs like Trashie's are a victory all around: you declutter your space and score some sweet rewards while helping Mother Earth. Who doesn't want to get some extra cash in their pocket just for doing the right thing?

Are There Similar Programs to Trashie's Take Back Bag?

While Trashie's program is unique, there are other ways to responsibly recycle your old stuff.

ThredUp, an online consignment store, sends a free Clean Out Kit upon request. Fill it with gently used clothes; the organization will sell them for you and split the profit.

For those hard-to-recycle items like cosmetic packaging and snack wrappers, TerraCycle offers free recycling programs. Some even earn you points for charitable gifts or cash donations to schools.

If you want to upgrade your tech, look into Best Buy's Trade-In Program. Bring in your old electronics and appliances for store credit or gift cards. It's an easy way to upgrade your tech while keeping toxic e-waste out of gas-spewing landfills.

Remember, recycling every item is a step toward a cleaner, greener future. Turn your clutter into cash and do your part for the planet. It's a small change that can make a big difference.

