Researchers urge families to make change this winter after study ties risk to certain appliance: 'It's not happening fast enough'

Clean energy advocates in Maryland say the state isn't moving quickly enough to reduce the number of homes using natural gas for heating — and that inaction could put families at risk.

What's happening?

In June 2024, Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order requiring the state to create Clean Heat Rules, with the goal of increasing electric home-heating sources, such as heat pumps, and reducing the number of dirty energy heating sources, like oil or gas furnaces.

As reported by Maryland Matters, state officials say they are making progress, but environmental advocates believe it isn't happening rapidly enough. So a number of nonprofits, such as the state's Sierra Club chapter and the Green & Healthy Homes Initiative, held an event last month in Baltimore to launch the Maryland Clean Heat Coalition.

"While the transition to heat pumps is happening, it's not happening fast enough to meet our climate commitments," Anne Havemann of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network said at the event. "It's also not happening equally across income brackets. Right now, it's mostly higher-income Marylanders who are making the switch."

The coalition announced plans to launch a $200,000 advertising campaign.

Why is this important?

The driving force behind Clean Heat Rules is to create less toxic, heat-trapping air pollution. And heat pumps certainly do that.

Instead of burning dirty energy sources to generate heat, heat pumps capture warmth from the ambient air and transfer that throughout a home, keeping you comfortable in even the coldest weather. They also function similarly to a traditional air conditioner, ensuring your house stays cool during the summer.

But heat pumps provide other benefits as well.

Furnaces can explode, sending dangerous pressure waves and toxic fumes throughout a home. The natural gas pipes connected to many furnaces can also explode, as happened during a 2016 tragedy in Maryland that killed seven people.

Finally, heat pumps provide incredible long-term savings, particularly as energy costs continue to rise. An analysis from the Sierra Club and the Center for Progressive Reform found that, in Maryland, switching low-income households to heat pumps would generate $350 million in annual energy bill savings by 2050.

What can I do to help?

If you're interested in reducing your heating and cooling costs by nearly half, and in helping the environment, you owe it to yourself to check out an energy-efficient heat pump. You can even nab government incentives to save serious money on the purchase and installation of one of these new appliances.

And if you're wondering where to start your heat pump journey, check out The Cool Down's HVAC Explorer. Our new hub for all things heating and cooling, the HVAC Explorer will connect you with some of our trusted partners who can answer all of your questions and help you save up to $10,000 on a new system.

