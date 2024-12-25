Family counts its blessings after furnace explosion sends powerful shockwave through home: 'You are very lucky'

Stories like this highlight the risks of relying on outdated HVAC systems.

A Reddit post on r/Wellthatsucks is getting attention because of a story about a furnace explosion that shook a family's entire house.

The Reddit user described how an oil furnace failure sent a powerful pressure wave through the home, narrowly missing the original poster's mom, who had been sitting on the couch nearby.

Photo Credit: Reddit Photo Credit: Reddit

Their basement was completely wrecked, but the poster said they were just thankful everyone made it out OK. Emergency responders even tracked down the family's cat in its favorite hiding spot, which, let's be honest, might be the most crucial detail here.

"Count your blessings because they're always there somewhere," the original poster reflected.



The post blew up on Reddit, with thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments pouring in. People shared their own stories, reacted with disbelief at the risks of older heating systems, and, as you'd expect on Reddit, threw in some lighthearted trolling.

This situation is a clear reminder of why regular maintenance and, ideally, transitioning to modern heating options, like heat pumps, can matter in more ways than one. Since heat pumps don't use combustion like oil or gas furnaces, they're a much safer choice for keeping homes warm. They've also challenged outdated ideas about their effectiveness in colder climates.

They work as a two-in-one system for heating and cooling while using up to 50% less energy, reducing monthly utility bills. Tools like EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace make it easy for homeowners to find personalized quotes, tax credits, and rebates, making the switch more affordable.

Stories like this highlight the risks of relying on outdated HVAC systems. By upgrading to modern alternatives like heat pumps, homeowners can avoid these dangers while benefiting from safer, more reliable technology. In addition to safety and efficiency, heat pumps deliver long-term financial benefits by cutting energy costs and reducing maintenance needs.

Right now, homeowners can save thousands by switching to a heat pump with the Inflation Reduction Act offering generous incentives. While these incentives are still available, President-elect Trump has announced plans to roll back clean energy subsidies, as noted in The Salt Lake Tribune. Any changes to the IRA would require congressional approval, but taking advantage of the savings now could be worth thousands of dollars.

Redditors flooded the comments with reactions to the post. One wrote, "That's a cast iron sectional boiler. They are very common small hot water boilers."









"Hot water boilers are just water heaters on steroids. You've all seen the video of the water heater blowing up and shooting into the air. Have your boilers serviced yearly everyone," they advised.

Another said, "Oh great a new fear unlocked."

"You are very lucky," someone else noted.

This Reddit moment shows just how important it is to keep your home's heating system safe and updated. With tools like EnergySage, making the switch to a heat pump is easier, more affordable, and better for the environment.

