Concerned parent seeks advice after furnace explosion engulfs son's bedroom in foul-smelling fog: 'Get out of the house immediately'

"Always better to be safe than sorry, especially where gas is involved."

Reddit is often a helpful advice forum. When one parent turned to the r/HomeImprovement subreddit, users suggested that they could be in immediate danger.

"Furnace exploded," explained the parent in the post. "Are fumes dangerous?"

"Thin grey fog hanging throughout my son's and my bedroom and it smells terrible. Do we need to stay somewhere else?" they added.

Gas and oil furnaces produce carbon monoxide. When they explode, they can be extremely dangerous. Matt Rusteika, the director of market transformation at the Building Decarbonization Coalition, told Yale Climate Connections in 2023, "There's millions of boilers and furnaces and water heaters, and they're all pumping combustion fumes up into the air, and it's bound to affect people's health."



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Redditors seemed to share this view — but with additional urgency, as such an explosion can be dangerous.

"Get out of the house immediately and call 911," one commenter wrote. "Always better to be safe than sorry, especially where gas is involved."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Such an emergency may prompt homeowners to consider replacements. To prevent this from happening again, many energy specialists — and environmentalists — recommend heat pumps, which heat and cool your home for a fraction of the cost with less maintenance and less environmental degradation.

EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace is a beneficial tool that helps homeowners make the switch at the right time. Using your zip code, the company finds local installers and allows you to compare quotes. It can even uncover the best deal on the cost of the tech itself.

The solution to this parent's problem is structural. Getting rid of the furnace and replacing it with a heat pump will help create a safer, more efficient home that saves money.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.