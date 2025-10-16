"We are always looking to save and try new things."

If you've noticed that your grocery bills are getting higher even while buying the same amount of food each week, you're not alone.

Grocery costs have been increasing at an alarming rate, even as food waste accounts for a disturbing 30% to 40% of the food supply.

Fortunately, one innovative company, Martie, has found a way to help shoppers reduce their grocery bills and fight food waste.

The scoop

Martie is a California-based company that works with brands and distributors to access their supply of overstock and surplus food and home goods. Then, Martie sells these excess items to customers at unbeatable prices and conveniently delivers them to your door.

On Martie's website, co-founders Louise and Kari explained how Martie helps people save up to 80% on everyday essentials, such as groceries.

"You might find packaging updates or a seasonal redesign, forecasting errors or shorter best by dates," they wrote. "Rather than sending great products to waste, brands work with Martie to get amazing products in the hands of smart, sustainability-minded shoppers — like you."

How it's helping

Martie's unique business model addresses two significant issues at once: high food costs and food waste.

When you shop with Martie for the groceries you need, you are shopping sustainably and helping to reduce the environmental impact of excess production. You can also save significantly on common pantry items, beauty products (like makeup and perfume), and home goods (like kitchenware and candles).

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

You can also combine shopping with Martie with other cost-saving, planet-saving food hacks like eating more plant-based foods. Shopping smarter for groceries, making good use of your leftovers, and preserving food so it lasts longer are excellent ways to cut your bills and reduce landfill waste that causes planet-overheating pollution.

What everyone's saying

Shoppers have been loving their experiences with Martie so far and sharing their feedback in customer reviews on the company's website.

"I order so many snacks and pantry items from here," wrote one shopper, Anne W. "I love the variety and being able to try new things at a reasonable price.

"Wish I'd found Martie sooner," Andree N. wrote. "We are always looking to save and try new things. Martie allows for both."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.