Sweetgreen employee sparks outrage after revealing concerning restaurant policy: 'This is so not right'

A restaurant employee sounded the alarm on food waste in a Reddit post after workers were banned from taking food home from work.

What's happening?

The complaint was posted in the r/sweetgreen subreddit. According to the Sweetgreen employee, a new rule was implemented that prohibited employees from taking home leftover food at closing time.

"I always aim to have low waste at the end of the night regardless, but we would take home waste at the end of the night bc it'll get thrown away otherwise," the Redditor said. The Reddit user also called the rule "wildly disrespectful" to those who make an effort to live sustainably.

"This is so not right!" one commenter wrote.

A few other Sweetgreen employees weighed in on the company's food waste policy in the comments. While some said certain store locations allow employees to take home food, others stated that they are also prohibited from taking anything to-go.

"I just started working at a sweetgreen and was shocked that we couldn't take the food home," one Sweetgreen employee said. "So much is fresh and we had to throw out so much."

Why is reducing food waste important?

Food waste is estimated to account for 30% to 40% of the food supply in the United States, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It's also the most common material in landfills across the country.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported that food waste is responsible for 58% of methane emissions from landfills. The amount of planet-overheating pollution caused by food waste in America is actually comparable to the air pollution emitted from more than 50 million gas-powered cars.

Is Sweetgreen doing anything about this?

According to a statement on the company's website, "Sweetgreen believes in leaving people and places better than we found them. From packaging design to waste management, we take steps to positively impact the food system and the planet."

The company said all of its stores have compost services and pickup. Composting is a great alternative when food is no longer safe to eat. Sweetgreen reported that an average of 60% of its waste is diverted from landfills.

Additionally, Sweetgreen pledged to become a carbon-neutral company by the end of 2027.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

The USDA and the EPA announced plans to reduce the country's food waste by 50% by 2030. Meanwhile, communities across the country have prevented food waste by lending a helping hand. One food bank in Arkansas saved and distributed more than 60,000 meals to residents during a power outage.

There are creative ways consumers can use leftovers at home to help prevent food waste and save money, too. For example, instead of throwing away produce scraps, freeze them for later use. Reducing food waste by just 10% at home can save consumers $75 per year on food.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.