Experts issue warning about alarming trend in grocery costs: 'Threatening price stability'

A new report explores factors driving up the cost of three common kitchen ingredients: tomatoes, onions, and potatoes.

What's happening?

According to the Deccan Herald, research consultancy firm Climate Trends released a report informed by Reserve Bank of India data that shows how heatwaves and heavy rainfall have drastically affected the cost of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes over the last five years.

The analysis explained that heavy rainfall raises the cost of vegetables by 1.24%, while temperature changes cause a 1.3% increase.

Per the Herald, the report explained: "Climate change is intensifying extreme weather events, disrupting food systems, and threatening price stability — especially in India's vegetable markets. Short-duration, perishable crops … are highly sensitive to sudden weather shocks, exhibit sharp price volatility and are major drivers of food and headline inflation."

As climate change drives more extreme weather, this imbalance only worsens. And both hot, dry weather and heavy rainfall are problematic for crops.

Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, explained: "While heavy downpour results in landslides, mudslide, soil erosion and flattening of crops, rising temperature impacts soil moisture, shrivelled grains, flower drop and heat stress."

Why are tomatoes, onions, and potatoes important?

A 2024 trends report from The Packer showed that 32% of households buy more potatoes during times of dramatic inflation.

Rising prices for staples like tomatoes, onions, and potatoes can cause significant hardships, especially for lower-income households.

While people turn to these nutritious and versatile staples to save money, sales spikes actually increase costs. The balance of supply and demand is disrupted, which results in fewer available crops and higher prices.

And extreme weather doesn't just impact the cost or availability of these crops. These conditions can also make food less nutrient-dense and disrupt the economy.

"These effects potentially impact nutritional quality of food products and can reduce crop yield, threatening food security by increasing prices for household staples and the livelihoods of farmers," Palawat said.

Agricultural instability can also hurt ecosystems and food chains. When crops struggle, it takes more energy and resources to grow them, depleting supplies and worsening pollution.

What's being done to protect these crops?

Sustainable agricultural strategies help make crops stronger and set the industry up for long-term success.

Advanced farming techniques include climate-controlled greenhouses, satellite monitoring, improved storage facilities, and soil nourishment. Scientists are also breeding more resilient crop varieties.

Agricultural advancements can help, but everyone can make a difference. Support local agriculture, grow your own food, and advocate for policies that help the planet, so everyone can afford and enjoy nutritious food in the future.

