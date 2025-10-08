Gardener demonstrates how to grow seemingly endless supply of popular plant: 'This is so cool'

"I may need to get some."

If you've ever wished your marigold patch could last forever without repeated trips to the garden center, one clever TikTok gardener has found the perfect solution. In a viral video, Bandr Homestead (@bandrhomestead) shows how a single marigold plant can produce hundreds of free seeds, making it possible to keep your garden thriving year after year without spending a dime.

For anyone looking to expand their food garden or save money on ornamentals, this hack offers a fun and practical way to stretch a single purchase into endless blooms.

The scoop

The process is as simple as it is satisfying. Instead of tossing faded marigold flowers into the compost, Bandr Homestead demonstrates how to dry and open the spent blooms to reveal dozens of slender black seeds inside each one. Once the seeds are removed, allow them to air-dry completely before storing them in a paper bag or glass jar until the next planting season. When spring rolls around, simply scatter the saved seeds in soil, water them well, and watch new marigold plants sprout—no extra shopping trip or pricey seed packets required.

How it's helping

Marigolds aren't just beautiful — they're a powerhouse companion plant. Known for their ability to deter pests and attract pollinators, they help protect vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, and beans without the need for chemical sprays. Growing your own marigolds saves money on seeds and nursery plants while creating a healthier environment for your food garden. By skipping store-bought seeds and seedlings, gardeners can reduce the use of plastic packaging and lower the carbon footprint associated with shipping and production.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were thrilled by the simplicity of the hack.

"This is so cool," one wrote, while another added, "I may need to get some."

Many marveled at how a single marigold plant could produce enough seeds to fill an entire flower bed. Others noted how companion planting with marigolds helps vegetables thrive naturally. The excitement reflects a growing interest in gardening as a money-saving, eco-friendly hobby — one that rewards both your wallet and your dinner plate.

